JBL Professional Introduces PRX800W High-Powered PA System with Wi-Fi

(Image credit: JBL Professional by Harman)

JBL Professional by Harman recently introduced its new PRX800W high-powered portable PA system. PRX800W features wireless control and sophisticated DSP, so live sound professionals and musicians can quickly set up and configure a system right from a mobile tablet.

PRX800W features class-leading power and a remarkably lightweight design that makes transportation easy.

Thoughtfully designed from the ground up to deliver legendary JBL sound for demanding artists, PRX800W represents the next generation in controllable and portable live sound reinforcement.

“With the PRX800W family, we’re excited to give bands and DJs more control over their live sound than ever before,” said Craig Lambrecht, Retail & Recording Solutions, HARMAN Professional Solutions.

“Users can now shape their sound wirelessly, right from the palm of their hand, ensuring the best possible listening experience for themselves and their audiences. PRX800W is by far our most advanced and powerful portable PA, and represents the next generation in smart live sound reinforcement.”

PRX800W is the first PA system in its class to offer complete wireless control. The PRX Connect mobile app for iOS and Android connects wirelessly to each unit in the system simultaneously, providing full control over the powerful DSP built in to each speaker.

With control over 8-band parametric EQ, speaker delay, mute, gain and more, PRX Connect helps musicians achieve the perfect sound for their performances, faster than ever before.

Users can walk around the venue during sound check and fine-tune the speakers for optimal sound quality. PRX Connect also makes it easy to configure shows offline and save presets for fast future setup.

Featuring integrated 1500-watt Class-D power amplification, PRX800W is the most powerful and efficient system in its class. Patented JBL Differential Drive woofer technology reduces magnet mass while increasing power handling. Updated tuning delivers flat frequency response and smooth off-axis behavior. The all-wood cabinets feature durable tongue-in-groove joints, tour-proven DuraFlex protective finish and dent-resistant 16-gauge steel grilles.

PRX800W systems undergo a stringent testing regimen, including a 100-hour torture test, to ensure peak performance in any real-world environment. The combined result is an ultra-reliable and remarkably lightweight system capable of delivering clear, pristine audio at extraordinarily high volumes.

PRX800W loudspeakers are packed with innovations from HARMAN’s industry-leading live sound brands, introducing a new level of flexibility, scalability and sound quality to the portable PA category. The redesigned Crown input panel offers XLR, 1/4” and RCA inputs plus XLR loop-through and professional outputs to provide plenty of options for input sources and routing. dbx Type IV limiting eases the system back to a safe level when any frequency band is in limit, ensuring that the sound is accurate and uncompressed, even at very high volumes over long periods of time.

An intelligent variable-speed fan cools the system only as needed to ensure optimal sound quality during quiet performances. PRX800W systems can be easily scaled by adding additional speakers, and they offer seamless integration with other JBL powered PA systems.

