Joe Bonamassa's "Vintage Marshall Amp Shootout" — Video

Gear lover and self-declared guitar geek Joe Bonamassa has posted another gear-centric video to his Facebook page, asking fans to "share it along."

So that's exactly what we're doing.

This time around, Bonamassa presents a clip called "Vintage Marshall Amp Shootout."

In the video, which you can check out below, the guitarist grabs a Gibson Les Paul, channels his inner-Bluesbreaker (which isn't very difficult for him to do) and compares the different sounds you can produce from five vintage pinstripe models.

He shot the video especially for the Les Paul Forum in London. Enjoy!

