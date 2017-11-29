Kirk Hammett's KHDK Electronics Unleashes Ghoul Jr Overdrive Pedal

(Image credit: KHDK Electronics)

In celebration of Kirk Hammett’s recent birthday (November 18), KHDK Electronics has unveiled its new Ghoul Jr overdrive, a micro pedal inspired by KHDK's popular Ghoul Screamer.

From the company: Ghoul Jr is a hyper-powerful overdrive circuit coiled inside a micro-sized box, delivering massive overdrive with a bonus dose of gain that, incredibly, goes past 11. The glittering purple enclosure boasts a ghoulish face created by San Francisco tattoo artist Tim Lehi.

The micro pedal offers a wide range of colors, from fuzzy vintage treble boost to creamy, liquid tone. A brand-new full-on mode brings an even more powerful cut-through sound, ensuring the Ghoul Jr never gets lost in the mix. The pedal is best used as a guitarist’s main overdrive, for boosting an already overridden amp or to bring out the best of its neighbors on a pedalboard.

“Flick the Style switch down and wreak havoc,” says Hammett, who adds, "Evil things come in small packages.”

Each KHDK pedal is crafted by head engineer Antonin Salva and manufactured in Paducah, Kentucky. For more information, visit khdkelectronics.com.