Kirk Hammett Says New Signature Randall Amp “Instantly Became Part of My Sound”

Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett recently teamed up with Randall to create his new Randall KH103 signature amp.

Musician’s Friend sat down with Hammett, who provided a run-through of the amp’s features and sounds, which you can check out in the video below.

The KH103 is the same model Hammett uses both on the road and in the studio. It features 120 watts and three independent channels of 12AX7/6L6 tube tone. It also offers dual MIDI-switchable master volumes, dual MIDI-switchable series/parallel loops and seven MIDI-assignable functions for each channel.

To learn more about the KH103, visit RandallAmplifiers.com.