Knaggs Guitars to Introduce Steve Stevens Signature Model at 2015 Winter NAMM Show

Longtime Billy Idol collaborator Steve Stevens and Knaggs Guitars have announced the Steve Stevens Signature model SS2.

Tailored to Stevens’ specs and preferences, it will accompany the guitarist on Idol’s 2015 world tour.

Limited to 100 instruments in three colors (Red Sparkle, Cream and Black), the SS2 features a mahogany body with carved maple top, custom SS neck carve, rosewood finger board with mother of pearl inlays, Ray gun head stock inlay and Signature Bare Knuckle pickups with engraved Ray guns not available in any other guitar.

Each instrument comes with an exclusive Certificate outlining specs and serial-number (1-100) and will be hand signed by Stevens and team Knaggs. A black form-fit case completes this limited-run offering.

“I believe there is a soul and energy to a guitar well beyond the materials used," Stevens said. "There is musical karma. My over-30-year friendship with Peter Wolf laid the basis of building the guitar of my dreams. I then put that dream into the hands of Joe Knaggs, who I feel is the absolute best guitar builder/designer out there today. The fact that my guitar is available to the public is extremely cool, but honestly I’d play this instrument no matter whose name was on it. It truly is magic.”

Joe Knaggs added: ”It is always an honor and inspiration to be working with Steve and I’m proud of what we have created together."

Sales of Stevens’ Signature models will help MusiCares, a charity he has been supporting. "We wanted to give back some of the proceeds of my Signature guitar and MusiCares immediately came to mind. I’ve personally seen them help so many gifted players change their lives for the better. They are such an amazing organization.”

For more about Knaggs Guitars, visit knaggsguitars.com.