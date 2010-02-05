Kowloon Walled City Gear Tour

Kowloon Walled City. Photo by Shannon Corr

To celebrate the debut release from underground hardcore sludge act Kowloon Walled City, Gambling on the Richter Scale, we're proud to present a down-and-dirty (and a bit boozy) tour of their San Francisco rehearsal studio.

With Gambling, the band—guitarist/vocalist Scott Evans, drummer Jeff Fagundes, bassist Ian Miller and guitarist Jason Pace—deliver a strong debut, filled with grinding rhythms, gnarly guitars and tough-as-nails vocals.

The record was tracked in the band's studio, and was released on The Perpetual Motion Machine.

Below, watch as Pace walks you through their studio gear.

And while you're at it, check these hilarious outtakes: