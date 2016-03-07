KyserIntroduces Instrument Cleaning Wipes

The Kyser quality instrument care products you've trusted for years to clean your guitar are now available as convenient disposable wipes.

In a canister that's just 4.75 inches tall and 2 inches oval-wide, you can toss these wipes in your guitar case or gig bag and hit the road.

Each canister contains 35 wipes that are 4-by-6 inches and contain the perfect amount of liquid to keep your instrument looking and sounding great.

String Cleaning will keep strings clean and fresh sounding, Polish will shine up any wooden instrument and Lem-Oil will clean and condition fret boards and bridges. Wipe it off. Keep it clean.

MSRP: $9.95 each

For more information, visit kysermusical.com.