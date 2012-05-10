Lollar Introduces LollarTron Humbucker Pickups

Lollar has released its new LollarTron humbucking pickups.

The retro-styled humbuckers channels the sound of vintage Filter’Tron pickups, the sort of thing you'd expect to find on an mid-1960s Gretsch.

The pickups feature A2 magnets and custom covers.

“Starting with a ‘60s Country Gentleman as a benchmark, we went after the classic rock-a-billy ‘bucker tone, adding some Lollar 'secret sauce' along the way," said From company founder Jason Lollar.

"The neck pickup is warm and buttery, with a clear, present top end. The bridge pickup is fat and honky, with a rich low end and great clarity. Combined, they sparkle and spank with clarity and punch. They’ll cover everything from 'OZ' rock to 'Nashville Super Pickers' and all points in between. We choose the humbucker size to make installation easier in a wider range of instruments.”

LollarTron humbucking pickups are available in singles or sets, with nickel or gold covers. They start at $175 each.

For more information, visit lollarguitars.com.