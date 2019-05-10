Lowden Announces New WL-35 “Wee Lowden” Acoustic Guitar

Lowden has announced the release of the WL-35 “Wee Lowden” nylon-string, an acoustic designed to be comfortable for both classical and steel-string guitarists.

The new Wee Lowden model boasts an alpine spruce top and Guatemalan rosewood back and sides. There’s also a five-piece neck crafted from mahogany, rosewood and walnut, as well as a cambered fingerboard to facilitate a variety of playing styles.

Other features include Gotoh gold/ebony 510 tuners, a rosewood bridge and a maple back center seam. The guitar comes fitted with an LR Baggs Session VTC pickup.

For more information on the WL-35, head over to Lowden Guitars.