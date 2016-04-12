Lundgren Pickups Launches Heaven 67 Humbucker

(Image credit: Lundgren Pickups)

After many years of success with its P.A.F. Heaven 57, Sweden-based Lundgren Pickups has introduced its post-P.A.F. Sixties model, the Heaven 67 humbucker.

Lundgren, which was founded in 1990, has put a lot of research and development into this new version of an old, sought-after recipe.

Owner and builder Johan Lundgren says the Heaven 67 gives you the vintage rock vibe that's been beloved for decades—a rock pickup with attitude that has its roots squarely in the Sixties.

The pickup is available in open black, zebra (shown) or covered nickel or gold. This full-size humbucker comes in bridge or neck models—or as a full, calibrated set.

• Think 1967: Santana, Jimi Hendrix, the Flying V, Mike Bloomfield and the Doors' "Light My Fire."

• Hand built in Sweden.

• Vintage-correct shorter unpolished AlNiCo 5 magnet that's slightly aged.

• Butyrate plastic bobbins, plain enamel wire, wooden spacers.

• Vintage two lead.

• Extremely dynamic and responsive to pick attack.

• Wax potted.

• Standard black, also available in zebra, or with nickel or gold cover with gold pole screws.

Heaven 67 humbuckers are $159 each (and sold in sets for $318).

For more information or to buy, check out axepalace.com, conklinguitars.com or—of course—lundgrenpickups.com.