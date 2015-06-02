Mark Holcomb's Signature Seymour Duncan Alpha/Omega Pickups Are Available Now — Video

Back in February, we told you that Periphery guitarist Mark Holcomb was getting his own signature set of Seymour Duncan Alpha/Omega pickups.

Well, we're happy to announce that the sets are available now through the Seymour Duncan Custom Shop.

You can check them out right here.

From the company:

The progressive metal virtuosos of Periphery are known for their technically complex rhythms and precise tones—tones that require pickups with just the right amount of output and articulation whether standing alone or working in a dense mix. The Alpha and Omega pickups were created to match that level of precision and versatility.

Working with Mark Holcomb, the Omega bridge pickup was created to provide destructive percussion and growl in the mids and low end. It’s aggressive but it also has lots of clarity and brightness, which cuts through whether you’re playing sophisticated chords, complex single-note lines or intense solos.

The Alpha neck pickup is unlike most traditional neck models. It was voiced to combine the best qualities of a neck and a bridge pickup, with some of that fat glassy sound but also plenty of your pick attack and fretting-hand phrasing.

Each set comes hand signed by Mark Holcomb with a special USB drive featuring albums Juggernaut: Alpha and Juggernaut: Omega, stickers and collectable picks.

For more information, head here.