Periphery's Mark Holcomb Demos His Signature Seymour Duncan Alpha/Omega Pickups — Video

In this newly posted video below, Periphery guitarist Mark Holcomb demos his new signature Alpha/Omega pickups, which will be produced by the Seymour Duncan Custom Shop.

The video was actually posted by guitarist Keith Merrow of Conquering Dystopia.

"These incredible pickups Mark and I made will be available soon through the Seymour Duncan Custom Shop," Merrow wrote via YouTube.

At the moment, this is all the information we have on the pickups, but be sure to stay tuned! For more information about Holcomb's signature PRS guitar, visit prsguitars.com/markholcomb.

To follow Merrow on Facebook, step right this way.