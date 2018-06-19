Martin Debuts New D28 Bigsby Acoustic

Martin D28 Bigsby (Image credit: Martin)

Martin has unveiled its new D28 Bigsby acoustic guitar. The Merle Travis-inspired model was designed to pay tribute to the artist and the guitar he made famous in the late Forties.

The D-28 Bigsby is built on the foundation of a newly reimagined D-28 (2017) and is crafted with East Indian rosewood and features a maple high-performance taper neck fitted with a Bigsby headstock. The maple neck offers a unique tonal quality that adds sustain and brightness and pairs nicely with the warmth and depth of rosewood.

The interior label is numbered and signed by Chris Martin IV and Fred Gretsch.

The D-28 Bigsby is available now for $3,999. For more info on the guitar, head on over to martinguitar.com.