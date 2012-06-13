Martin Ritter Launches New Collection of Madarozzo Gig Bags

Martin Ritter, renown for his fashionable gig bag creations, has launched his new and improved premier collection of Madarozzo Gig Bags. All grades -- MadEssential, MadElegant, MadEdu, MadElite and MadEnergetic -- benefit from a fresh, new premier look and top-quality construction.

Designed from scratch, the Madarozzo 2012 Gig Bag Couture now comprises a staggering 250 different products available in a variety of designs, feature sets, price points and colors.

These include bags that will fit everything from soprano ukulele, concert ukulele and banjo to all standard acoustic and electric guitar shapes. Madarozzo also makes bags for acoustic bass, V-shaped electric guitars and semi-acoustic guitars, along with headless and super-size jumbos, as well as bags for more unusual shapes. Players wanting to transport more than one guitar are also covered with bags that accommodate two electric guitars or two electric basses.

All bags, which offer headstock, bridge and endpin protection zones are made from luggage grade Polyester and feature soft, non-scratch lining. Other features include a luxury padded handle and mobile phone pouch, while some offer a professional backpack system, anti-wear base protector panels and up to 40mm ultra thick padding.

For more information, visit madarozzo.com.