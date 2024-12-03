“His guitar work can be heard all over iconic tracks from their internationally acclaimed Mezzanine album”: Massive Attack guitarist Angelo Bruschini's guitars and gear are currently up for auction
The auction includes a 1968 Fender Telecaster Thinline, a 1996 PRS Custom 24, and a custom guitar made by famed British luthier Johnny Kinkade
Guitars and gear owned by the late Massive Attack guitarist Angelo Bruschini, used on the band's game-changing 1998 album, Mezzanine, are currently up for auction. The equipment is being sold by the guitarist's family following his passing from cancer in October 2023.
The collection, hosted by Gardiner Houlgate Auctioneers, is expected to fetch more than £15,000.
Among the many pieces of gear on offer are a 1968 Fender Telecaster Thinline, extensively used throughout Bruschini's career and modified for specific projects; a stage- and studio-used 1996 PRS Custom 24, which Bruschini discovered in Switzerland and turned into one of his go-to instruments; and a studio-used 1989 Johnny Kinkade Custom Made Montpelier semi-hollow, crafted by one of Bristol, England's most respected luthiers, Johnny Kinkade.
Additional items include two Matchless Independence amps, which were part of Bruschini's main live rig with Massive Attack, as well as various pedals, including stompboxes from the New Zealand boutique pedal company FirehorseFX.
Commenting on the sale, auctioneer Luke Hobbs said, “His guitar work can be heard all over iconic tracks from their internationally acclaimed Mezzanine album.”
He added that Bruschini's death was a “huge loss to the Bristol music scene” and that his work with Massive Attack was a “key component in the explosion of the Bristol trip hop scene during the 1990s.”
The Angelo Bruschini auction is currently live. For more information, visit Gardiner Houlgate Auctioneers.
Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com.
