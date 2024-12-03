“His guitar work can be heard all over iconic tracks from their internationally acclaimed Mezzanine album”: Massive Attack guitarist Angelo Bruschini's guitars and gear are currently up for auction

News
By
( , )
published

The auction includes a 1968 Fender Telecaster Thinline, a 1996 PRS Custom 24, and a custom guitar made by famed British luthier Johnny Kinkade

Angelo Bruschini performs onstage with Massive Attack at Hyde Park in London on July 1, 2016
(Image credit: Brian Rasic/WireImage/Getty Images)

Guitars and gear owned by the late Massive Attack guitarist Angelo Bruschini, used on the band's game-changing 1998 album, Mezzanine, are currently up for auction. The equipment is being sold by the guitarist's family following his passing from cancer in October 2023.

The collection, hosted by Gardiner Houlgate Auctioneers, is expected to fetch more than £15,000.

Image 1 of 3
Angelo Bruschini's stage and studio used 1968 Fender Telecaster Thinline semi-hollow body electric guitar, made in USA
Stage and studio used 1968 Fender Telecaster Thinline semi-hollow body electric guitar, made in USA(Image credit: Gardiner Houlgate Auctioneers)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Janelle Borg
Janelle Borg

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.