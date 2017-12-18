Meet the Guit-Gun, a Functioning Shotgun Guitar

This has got to be the most lethal DIY instrument out there.

Pickup designer Bryan Fleming built a three-string guitar—out of a fully functioning shotgun—for Piedmont-picking phenom Reverend Peyton of Rev. Peyton’s Big Damn Band.

At the 15-second mark (of this quick, 40-second video), Peyton actually cocks the guitar and fires at a distant target.

Want to make your own DIY instruments? Check out my newly updated Musical Instrument Free Plans Archive over at Cigar Box Nation. I recently added 20 new sets of plans to the list, including cigar box guitars, freakish mutant creations and even a Seasick Steve “Three-String Trance Wonder” guitar. Enjoy!

P.S.: This isn’t the first time the good Reverend has done a stunt video. Check out his version of "John Henry" performed on 18 different instruments:

Shane Speal is "King of the Cigar Box Guitar" and the creator of the modern cigar box guitar movement. Hear the music, see the instruments and read about his Cigar Box Guitar Museum at ShaneSpeal.com. Speal's latest album, Holler! is on C. B. Gitty Records.