Meet the Rhysonic Wheel, a New Way to Play Guitar

What we have here is a video showing Pete O'Connell—inventor of something called the Rhysonic Wheel—playing a mesmerizing cover of Michael Jackson's "Don't Stop 'Til You Get Enough" at the Whitireia Theater in Wellington, New Zealand, in 2014.

As you can see, the Rhysonic Wheel offers another way of playing, or at least strumming (or striking), a guitar. Other Rhysonic videos—including the bonus clip at the bottom of this story—clearly show that the wheel is powered by a drill. This makes sense, of course, since the motto on the Rhysonic Wheel's Vimeo page is "Rhysonic. Acoustic music with power tools."

As the Rare and Strange Instruments Facebook page noted last week, "the Rhysonic Wheel is an inventive system to play guitar or other instrument, composed by a wheel with sticks on an electric drill; inventor Pete O'Connel moves the guitar to strike on strings or wood."

The Rhysonic Wheel from Rhysonic on Vimeo.

Seven Gypsies from Rhysonic on Vimeo.