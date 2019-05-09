Mercuriall’s Free MT-A Plugin Emulates the Iconic—and Controversial—Boss Metal Zone Pedal

Mercuriall Audio has announced the MT-A, a free guitar plugin inspired by the legendary—and often controversial—Boss Metal Zone MT-2.

Introduced in the early Nineties, the MT-2 is known for having a buzzy and harsh tone, but was also on virtually every budding metal guitarist’s pedal board throughout the decade.

Mercuriall’s new plugin (cheekily named the Metal Area) emulates the Metal Zone right down to the iconic black-and-orange color scheme and lettering in its imagery. It’s available for PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats.