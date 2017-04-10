Mexican Strat vs. American Strat: What’s the Difference?

Can anyone explain the difference between Mexican-made Fender Stratocasters and American-made Fender Stratocasters?

Phillip McKnight is a Fender player, dealer and repairman, and even he wasn’t sure of the differences between them, aside from their retail prices.

So he disassembled one example of each guitar and began making comparisons. What he discovered may surprise you. It will certainly educate you.

Take a look. And when you’re done, visit Phillip’s YouTube channel for more of his great and informative videos.