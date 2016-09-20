Michael Kelly Guitars Unveils Custom Collection 50 Deluxe with 12 Sonic Options

(Image credit: Michael Kelly Guitars)

Why settle for just any tone when you can choose among 12? That’s the opportunity Michael Kelly Guitars presents with its new Custom Collection 50 Deluxe (CC50DLX) electric guitar.

From the company:

The perfect tone is just a click, pull or push away with a four-way switch that drastically expands sonic options. Combining cutting-edge electronics with the classic look of Michael Kelly’s 1950s Series, the versatile CC50 Deluxe is designed at the intersection of modern and vintage, embodying the best of both worlds.

The design of the CC50 Deluxe began as an extended collaboration between the Michael Kelly team and the sonic experts at Seymour Duncan. At the center of this model are Duncan’s Hot Rail pickups.

These humbucking pickups have the ability to switch to a more traditional single-coil tone, enabling the player to enjoy a fat, heavy rock tone one moment before transitioning to a traditional, surf-style tone the next. These are combined with Michael Kelly’s new 12-Tone Mod to open up the full sonic palette.

One key to the 12-Tone Mod on the Deluxe is the use of a four-way switch instead of the typical three-way switch. The four-way blade switch delivers the typical neck, bridge or both settings of a three-way, while adding a fourth position as a “series” option. Two push-pull pots on the master volume and master tone knob help expand the tonal variations. One splits the neck pickup from humbucker to single coil when pulled up; the other splits the bridge pickup. The pickups can be positioned 12 different ways for unique sonic settings. To see a diagram of the different options, visit the CC50 Deluxe product page by clicking here.

The CC50 Deluxe doesn’t forsake beauty for brains. An exotic striped ebony finish tops the maple-bound alder body. The bolt-on maple neck has a rosewood fretboard with 22 medium jumbo frets and dot inlays. A dual-action truss rod stabilizes the Modern C neck profile, while a vintage bridge with brass saddles, die-cast tuning keys and chrome hardware finishes round out the classic esthetic. The model shares many of the same dimensions as other Michael Kelly 1950s Series guitars, including the 10.5’’ fretboard, 25.5’’ scale length, and a standard bone nut at 43mm width.

The CC50 Deluxe is priced at $1,100 MSRP, with a $699.99 introductory price.

For a closer look at this model and the rest of the 1950s series, visit MichaelKellyGuitars.com.