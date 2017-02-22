Mitchell Unveils Next-Generation 120 Series Acoustic Guitars

(Image credit: Mitchell Guitars)

Mitchell has introduced the all-new 120 Series of acoustic guitars, a new generation of instruments packed with features including enhanced construction, versatile electronics, and striking appearance.

With seven new models and two complete packs, the new line will appeal to a broad range of guitarists.

The workhorse of the new Mitchell acoustic line, the D120 Dreadnought, features a select spruce top with an ultra-light finish and scalloped bracing that provide a solid, rich tone, exceptional resonance and outstanding projection. With an attractive multi-ply binding on the neck and body, and a new slim-profile neck, the D120 is easy to play and features classic mahogany back and sides for a warm tone. Rugged die-cast tuners help players keep everything in tune.

For players looking for a complete package, the Mitchell D120PK Dreadnought Acoustic Guitar Pack includes a D120 Dreadnought acoustic guitar, a quality gig bag, sturdy shoulder strap, easy-to-use clip-on guitar tuner, instructional DVD, guitar picks, and extra strings.

The Mitchell D120SCE Dreadnought acoustic-electric guitar lets players take their music to the next level with ready-for-stage electronics and superior build quality. The D120SCE's new slim-profile neck, combined with a Venetian cutaway, makes it easy to play anything from intricate solos to complex chords. A solid Engelmann spruce top provides top-drawer tone that works beautifully onstage and in the studio. A light finish and scalloped bracing allows the top to vibrate more freely, further enhancing the tone and projection. The D120SCE includes a 3-band EQ and a built-in tuner, as well as an under-saddle piezo pickup, for a wide sound palette and complete onstage versatility.

Nothing sounds quite like a fine 12-string, and Mitchell's D120S12E Dreadnought 12-String acoustic-electric guitar delivers with extended shimmer and tone. A solid Engelmann spruce top with scalloped bracing provides superior projection, while rich mahogany back and sides create a warm, lush tone. The D120S12E features an onboard preamp for complete tonal control of the amplified signal, along with a built-in tuner. Tasteful abalone rosette and multi-ply binding accents highlight an elegant Natural finish.

For a smaller guitar that's packed with pro features, Mitchell introduces the O120SVS Auditorium acoustic guitar. Ideal for musicians on the go and for those who are more comfortable with a smaller instrument, it features a solid Engelmann spruce top for superior tone and resonance, mated to volume-enhancing mahogany back and sides for warmth. The lighter gloss finish and scalloped bracing combine to improve the overall volume and projection of the instrument, while the bound body is topped with a dramatic Vintage Sunburst finish, giving it the classic vibe of a vintage instrument.

The O120S is also available in a traditional finish or as part of the complete O120SPK Auditorium Acoustic Pack, which includes the O120S guitar and a durable gig bag, easy-to-use guitar tuner, instructional DVD, shoulder strap, guitar picks, and extra strings.

With its 3/4 scale size and thin-profile neck, the Mitchell DJ120 Mini-Dreadnought Acoustic Guitar is fun to play – but it's no toy or child's guitar. Perfect for musicians who need a big sound from a scaled instrument or for players with small hands, this little beauty boasts a genuine solid Engelmann Spruce top for distinctively rich tone and resonance and a carved mahogany back and mahogany sides for remarkably full volume. Finishing touches include a real abalone rosette and body/neck binding. The DJ120 comes with a quality gig-bag and shoulder strap.

For players looking for a stunning stage guitar, Mitchell also unveils the O120CESB. With its ultra-light sunburst finish, versatile cutaway, and exceptional electronics, this great looking, orchestra-sized instrument rounds out the new Mitchell 120 Series.

"These new 120 acoustics are amazing," declares Mitchell VP John Larabee. "By adding special touches like Englemann spruce, scalloped bracing, lighter more resonant finish and improved electronics, we've set the bar high for these instruments, and every one of them has exceeded our expectations. They sound terrific, they're fun to play, and they're beautiful. And with a range of models, there's a Mitchell acoustic that's perfect for every guitarist."

The new Mitchell 120 Series acoustic guitars will street from $129.99 to $349.99 and are available at Guitar Center or Musician's Friend.

Visit mitchellguitars.com for more information.



D120 Dreadnought



D120S12E Dreadnought 12-String



O120CESBOrchestra