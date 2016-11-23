Mojotone Adds Two Telecaster-Style Pickups to Quiet Coil Lineup

(Image credit: Mojotone)

Mojotone has added two models of Telecaster-style pickups to its family of Quiet Coil hum-canceling pickups: the ’52 Tele Quiet Coils and Broadcaster Quiet Coils.

From the company:

The ’52 Tele Quiet Coils and Broadcaster Quiet Coils were designed using the exact same materials found in traditional single-coil pickups without the use of PC boards, batteries, or stacked coils. This innovative design yields an unparalleled, single-coil Telecaster tone without the unwanted 60-cycle hum present in traditional single-coil designs.

“…the release of our Strat Quiet Coils was such a huge success. In just a matter of months, they [Quiet Coils] became our number one-selling pickup. At that point, we just knew we had to expand the line,” says Mojotone Pickup Designer, David Shepherd.

Tonally, both models of Tele Quiet Coil beautifully capture the sound of their vintage counterparts without compromising their liveliness and clarity, and, of course, with no unwanted noise. The ’52 Tele Quiet Coils are warm and articulate with every bit of single-coil sparkle and twang found in original hand-wound 1952 Tele pickups, while the Broadcaster Quiet coils have a higher-output lap steel-type tone in the bridge position for a particularly vocal Broadcaster sound. Both models are made in the USA, by hand, with strict attention to detail.

Retail Pricing starts at $89.95.

For more information, visit Mojotone.com.