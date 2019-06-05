Morifone’s New Quarzo Guitar Combines ’59 Burst Specs with Patented Updates

Montreal-based guitar maker Morifone Guitars has announced the Quarzo, its new flagship model, available in both solid-body and semi-hollow iterations.

The company touts that it has based the Quarzo on ’59 Burst specs, with a choice of either a figured or plain maple top, mahogany body and neck and an ebony fingerboard. One significant difference, however, is Morifone’s distinctive upward-winged Aileron headstock. The patented design, inspired by modern jet fighters and Italian cars, delivers, according to the company, increased tonal quality and sustain and allows for easier string bending. Additionally, when laid flat the machine heads do not come in contact with any surface, keeping the guitar in tune.

Other improvements include neck to headstock joint reinforcement with inner maple splines, a double-action truss rod, an ultra-light aluminum headstock veneer, a belly contour and a floating, bracket-less pickguard.

Hardware includes an ABM Bell-Brass Tune-o-matic or Wrap-Around bridge, lightweight aluminum Stoptail tailpiece and vintage-style Schaller 3x3 16:1 ratio tuners. Additionally, Morifone offers a choice of any humbucker or P-90-style Lollar pickups.

Other customizations include a weight relief option, nitrocellulose or polyurethane finishes and a choice of vintage or slim taper neck profiles.

Morifone is offering the Quarzo for $3,999.