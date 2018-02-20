Morley Debuts Three New Mini Pedals

Morley has introduced three new mini pedals. The Mini Volume Plus, Mini Power Wah Volume and Mini Maverick Switchless Wah are mini versions of their large pedal counterparts, but measure 6.85” in length, 4.5” wide and 2.75” in height.

The Mini Volume Plus ($129) is equipped with foot-selectable Minimum Volume, the Mini Power Wah Volume ($159) is a combo Wah and Volume Pedal with Wah Level control, while the Mini Maverick Switchless Wah ($159) is an optically switched Wah—guitarists can step on to engage Wah, and step off to go to bypass. The new mini line will also contain Pedal Glow treadle grip and a toe-end logo.

All the new minis are suitable for use with guitar, bass, keys or any other instrument one can plug into it. They are all Electro-Optical, housed in cold rolled steel chassis, and are equipped with LED indication and Morley's Quick Clip battery door.

For more info, be sure to stop by morleypedals.com.