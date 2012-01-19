NAMM 2012: Ernie Ball Launches First-Ever Cobalt Alloy Guitar and Bass String

With all the new guitars and basses, it's easy to lose track of all the amazing innovations happening in the string world at this year's NAMM show. Case in point, the brand new cobalt alloy guitar and bass strings from the folks at Ernie Ball.

A first for the string world, EB's cobalt alloy strings are designed to offer more output and better quality

"It's ironic that coming into our 50th anniversary of creating rock and roll guitar strings that we could come up with something so signifacntly better," said Sterling Ball of his company's latest innovation.

You can learn more in the video below, and get all the info at ernieball.com.