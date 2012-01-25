NAMM 2012 Video: EVH Wolfgang Guitars and 5150-III Amps

The guys from Guitar World visited the EVH booth at last week's Winter NAMM show to see what's new for 2012.

Most of the updates include EVH's Wolfgang USA series of guitars and the 5150-III amp. The Wolfgang now offers flame maple tops, plus ebony fingerboards on five of the eight available models. They're all available with Floyd Rose or double-locking hard-tail.

For more about the guitars -- plus lots of info about the amp -- be sure to check out the video below.

For more about EVH, visit their official website. And be sure to check out all the latest NAMM videos, photos and new-product information at our special NAMM 2012 page.