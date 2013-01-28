NAMM 2013: Electro-Harmonix Introduces Deluxe Bass Big Muff Pi

Electro-Harmonix has introduced the Deluxe Bass Big Muff Pi, an enhanced version of the company's Bass Big Muff.

The new bass-specific pedal adds to the Bass Big Muff’s Volume, Tone and Sustain controls, beginning with a pad on the input that is switchable between 0dB and -10dB. This ensures that the pedal is equally effective with passive and active pickups.

[[ Keep up with Guitar World's NAMM 2013 coverage right here! ]]

Blend allows the player to mix to taste the direct and distorted signals. With three outputs: a 1/4-inch effect out, 1/4-inch direct (buffered dry) out and XLR DI out, the player has complete control of their output signal and sound. A built-in noise gate with adjustable threshold eliminates unwanted hum.

The foot-switchable crossover section with a variable low pass filter on the dry signal and a variable high pass filter on the distorted signal give the bassist the ability to sculpt their sound. This Crossover circuit, in conjunction with the Blend, also enables the player to keep the low-end clear and focused with the Low Pass Filter and the high-end bright and cutting with the High Pass Filter.

The new Deluxe Bass Big Muff pedal is housed in a solid die-cast package, equipped with a 9-volt battery, can be powered by an optional standard 9.6-Volt/DC200mA AC adapter and has a U.S. list price of $153.20.

For more information, visit ehx.com.