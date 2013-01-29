NAMM 2013: Gretsch Introduces Billy Duffy Signature Model White Falcon

Gretsch has announced the G7593T Billy Duffy White Falcon guitar.

The new guitar, named and designed for The Cult guitarist, has unique aesthetic differences that separate it from the rest of the “Falcon” flock.

There's its period-correct ’70s Baldwin-era styling, pure White gloss nitrocellulose lacquer finish, V-shaped Falcon headstock, Silver Sparkle binding, custom wound hot “Black Top” Filter’Tron pickups with three-point adjustable ’70s-style metal bezels and Duffy’s preferred Bigsby tailpiece.

Duffy’s signature model features a 17-inch wide, 2 ¾-inch deep single cutaway three-ply maple body with a three-ply maple arched top and back and two spruce parallel tone bars and sound post, a three-piece maple neck with ebony fingerboard, a chrome-plated truss rod cover with Duffy’s signature emblazoned on it, a chrome-plated output jack plate, pearloid wide-block fretboard inlays, ’70s-style aluminum “G” arrow knobs and a premium gray speckled “Billy Duffy” case.

“This guitar is very personal to me,” Duffy said. “It’s hard to separate the guitar from the evolution of (The Cult’s) sound. In essence, the big white Gretsch became synonymous with the band very quickly. I’m not really that much of a sentimental person, but in a house fire it would be the first non-living thing that I’d be going for.

“It’s not for the faint-hearted,” Duffy added. “It’s massive. You’ve got to have big hands and you’ve got to really command the instrument when you play it. You can’t really play it with any degree of fear.”

For more information, visit gretschguitars.com.