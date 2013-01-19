NAMM 2013: PRS Guitars Introduces SE 245 Soapbar Guitar

Paul Reed Smith Guitars is bringing big single-coil tones back into its SE lineup for 2013 with the SE 245 Soapbar.

This guitar provides a quality alternative to players seeking a traditional single-cutaway, single-coil instrument.

Adaptable to nearly any musical style, PRS SE Soapbar pickups provide additional midrange growl and tight bass response not normally associated with traditional single coils. The combination of these "hot" pickups with a traditional electronics layout of a three-way toggle switch on the upper bout and individual volume and tone controls for each pickup provide versatility with exceptional sonic control.

PRS began the SE line of instruments in 2001 when Carlos Santana expressed a desire to see PRS guitars in the hands of more young players. Since its beginning as a solely electric guitar line, the SE line of instruments has since grown to include acoustic guitars and amplifiers.

The SE 245 Soapbar continues this legacy of providing musicians, both amateur and professional, with reliable tools to create music.

