NAMM 2014: Electro-Harmonix Introduces Satisfaction Fuzz Pedal — with Demo Video

EHX re-creates the classic fuzz pedal with the Satisfaction Fuzz, now updated with true bypass circuitry for optimum signal integrity.

The Satisfaction Fuzz features an elemental two-knob layout with controls for Volume and Attack (fuzz).

True to the genre, this classically-voiced fuzz tone creates a sound that is anything but subtle and goes from an aggressive rasp to full-on fuzzed-out mayhem.

The Satisfaction Fuzz is packaged in Electro-Harmonix’s compact, rugged, nano-sized chassis making it an ideal addition to the pedalboard of a player looking for that classic fuzz tone sound and vibe.

The new fuzz tone pedal ships with a 9-Volt battery and can also be powered by an optional EHX 9.6-Volt/DC200mA AC adapter. It features a very affordable U.S. list price of $69.54.

