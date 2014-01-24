NAMM 2014: Ibanez Guitars Introduces New Paul Gilbert Signature Model, the FRM250MF

Ibanez has introduced its new 25th-aniversay Paul Gilbert Fireman signature model, the FRM250MF.

Gilbert posted the following on his Facebook page earlier today:

"My new Ibanez signature model guitar has been announced!

"I will be personally unveiling the Ibanez FRM250MF 1 p.m. today at the NAMM show in Anaheim. If you are at NAMM, please come by the Ibanez booth. If you're not at NAMM, then go to this page and check out the video at the bottom.

"This new Fireman guitar celebrates my 25 years of signature guitars with Ibanez. Enjoy this amazing instrument!"

For more information, visit ibanez.co.jp.

