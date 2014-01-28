NAMM 2014: Jim Dunlop Introduces MXR FET Driver Pedal — with Demo Video

Featuring a unique circuit design, the MXR FET Driver captures the rich, creamy sound of an overdriven tube amplifier by cascading an op-amp gain stage into a FET stage.

This pedal thickens up lead tones with musical, amp-like distortion and sustain without the fragility and inconsistency associated with tubes.

The FET Driver features a simple but responsive set of controls. Set your volume level with the Output control, and then use the Drive control to dial in the grit, from subtle soft-clipping to early stage distortion. Fine tune the FET Driver’s sound by tweaking Hi and Lo boost/cut controls, and push the Hi Cut switch to roll off high end frequencies for a rounder sound or when playing in high volume situations where excess noise is apparent.

Organic, amp-like overdrive and distortion

Two-band EQ section for detailed shaping of distorted signal

Hi Cut switch rolls off high end for rounder, warmer sound

True bypass switching

MSRP: $214.27

SHIPPING FEBRUARY 2014

