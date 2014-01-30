NAMM 2014: Option Knob Introduces VKnob —Advanced Dynamic Volume Control for Electric Guitars

Option Knob Inc. has introduced the VKnob, the newest addition to the Option Knob line of advanced controllers. The VKnob provides advanced dynamic volume control for electric guitars.

The VKnob, an alternative for the volume knob on your guitar, enables players to instantly execute fine-tuned volume control and lightning-fast volume swells with ease.

•Pull off the factory volume knob, push on the VKnob, and you're ready to go.

•The "arm" design extends your volume control closer to the strumming area, so it's quicker and easier to adjust your volume on the fly.

•You can rapidly move the arm up and down to create tremolo effects at whatever tempo you want.

•Couple your pinky finger with the notch on the tip of the arm to fine-tune the volume level on every individual note you pick.

MSRP: $12.95

Web:VKnob.com

