NAMM 2014: Rivera Introduces Jazz Suprema 25 Amp for Archtop Players

Rivera has become a major player and warmed up the the jazz amp world with its all-tube 50-watt Jazz Suprema 1x12 and 1x15.

Some archtop players had to settle on solid state amps in the past for there portability and light weight. However, with the release of the new portable and lighter all-tube 25-watt 10-inch combo, archtop players no longer have to settle for that cold, solid-state tone.

A tube power sections gives the added clarity and warmth needed to get back some musicality of the archtop’s “wood” tone while giving clarity to flat-wound strings.

Features analog Accutronics three-spring reverb

Powered by a pair of 6V6’s

Voiced to NOT break up early unlike most traditional tube amps

Made in Burbank, California

Three preamp tubes

10’ deep cabinet gives big bottom and maximizes projection.

The Jazz Suprema 25 1x10 streets at $1399.

For more about Rivera, visit rivera.com.