NAMM 2014: Samson Introduces Expedition XP1000 Portable PA

Samson’s Expedition XP1000 Portable PA system is an all-in-one sound system with loads of features, and tons of power that packs into a single compact design. And all for only $799.99.

It’s perfect for live music, DJ performances, parties, office presentations, classrooms and anywhere else you want great sound.

The XP1000 is Bluetooth-enabled, allowing you to wirelessly stream music from your smart phone tablet, or laptop. A removable 10-channel mixer with an impressive 1000-watt (2 x 500) lightweight, Class D amplifier powers the XP1000.

The mixer features four Mic/Line input channels, each with XLR and 1/4-inch inputs for connecting microphones or active line-level instruments. It also includes three stereo input channels for connecting external devices like MP3 players, keyboards and more. Each channel features bass and treble controls, and the first two Mic/Line channels have a selectable compressor to even out levels while preventing overload and distortion. The XP1000 even has a USB Wireless port for use with Samson’s Stage XPD1 USB Digital Wireless System (not included).

For precise control over your sound, the XP1000 provides 16 presets of high quality DSP effects, perfectly suited for vocals. For larger applications, the XP1000 provides stereo monitor outputs with level control to use the system with additional powered speakers. In addition, the mixer has a Phantom Power switch to enable the integration of condenser microphones into your PA setup.

The XP1000’s 2-way vented speakers give you a clean, powerful stereo sound. Their 10-inch low frequency drivers produce excellent low-end punch, as well as wide dispersion from a 60° x 90° degree horns. For display flexibility, these ABS, high impact plastic enclosures feature integrated 1 3/8-inch speaker stand mounts, as well as a 30° kickback design for use as floor monitors.

The Expedition XP1000 stands out as a complete portable PA system that is perfect for medium- to large-sized musical, educational, business and recreational applications.

For more information, visit samsontech.com.