NAMM 2014: Tanglewood Guitars Brings Sundance Natural Series to North America

Tanglewood Guitar Company UK, the U.K.'s best-selling acoustic guitar brand, is set to introduce its Sundance Natural range of guitars to North America.

The stripped-down instruments feature Tanglewood's Open Pore technology: a thin film sealant is applied the finishing process, through which the wood grain can be seen and felt.

This proprietary process allows the body to breathe and resonate more freely, striking a perfect balance between protection and tone. The process allows Sundance Natural instruments to achieve a "played-in" sound out of the box, with the bass and middle registers accentuated, while the treble tones remain similar to instruments with a more traditional lacquer finish.

The Dreadnought and Orchestra models boast a solid spruce top paired with a mahogany back and sides, while the TW45W-OP-E Super Folk models sports a unique solid cedar/American black walnut tonewood combination. Maple body and fretboard bindings add a tasteful finishing touch to the otherwise no-frills design.

Complete specifications:

Solid Sitka spruce top (solid cedar on TW45W-OP-E)

African mahogany back & sides (American black walnut on TW45W-OP-E)

Rosewood fingerboard

Mahogany two-piece neck with reinforcing volute

PPS nut and saddle

1 11/16” (43mm) nut width

Diecast Chrome tuners

25 ½” (660mm) scale length

D’Addario EXP strings

Fishman Presys electronics on electro-acoustic models

Suggested Retail Prices:

TW15-OP Dreadnought$679

TW15-OP-CE Dreadnought w/ cutaway & pickup$899

TW45W-OP-E Super Folk w/ cutaway & pickup$899

TW70-OP Orchestra$679

For more information, visit tanglewoodguitars.com.