NAMM 2014 Video: The Loar LH-301-T and AXL Guitars Bel Air — with Demo

During the 2014 Winter NAMM Show, the Guitar World crew visited the Music Link booth — home of Recording King, The Loar and AXL Guitars.

In our video, which you can check out below, Ashley Atz from the Music Link discusses two brand-new models for 2014 — the LH-301-T from The Loar and the Bel Air from AXL Guitars. Both models should be available this spring.

For more information, visit theloar.com and axlguitars.com. Also, be sure to check out GuitarWorld.com's story about the Bel Air.

