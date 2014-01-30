NAMM 2014 Video: Taylor Guitars' Redesigned 800 Series

During last week's 2014 Winter NAMM Show, the Guitar World crew visited the Taylor Guitars booth to check out the company's new redesigned 800 Series of guitars.

In the clip, which you can check out below, Taylor's Andy Powers gives us the low-down on the series.

From Taylor:

Taylor has re-conceived its flagship rosewood/spruce 800 Series, infusing it with a sweeping array of tone-enhancing refinements. Virtually every element of the guitar’s material construction was optimized: bracing, wood thicknesses, glues, finish, strings and acoustic electronics, topped off with a refreshed design aesthetic. The end result is the perfect type of musical celebration: a more inspiring playing experience.

While there are certain core qualities that Powers says he strives to bring to any guitar — volume, sustain, clarity, uniformity of character — one of his driving goals in redesigning the 800 Series was to accentuate the unique characteristics of each different shape.

“I want these models to have a family resemblance, but I don’t want them to sound the same,” he says. “I wanted to consider the 812ce, for example, not as it relates to the 810ce, but as it relates to itself.”

The resulting tonal distinctions between each shape, Bob Taylor feels, are far from subtle. “I think players will really enjoy experiencing these new guitars and comparing different models,” he says. “In a way, there’s a rebirth of every one of them.”

For more information, visit taylorguitars.com.

