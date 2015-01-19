NAMM 2015: Orange Amplification Launches Tangle-Free Twister Instrument Cable

Follow Guitar World's coverage of the 2015 Winter NAMM Show with gear news and videos on GuitarWorld.com, updates on Facebook and photos and more on Twitter and Instagram.

Orange Amplification has solved the perennial problem of instrument cables tangling and kinking, with the launch of the new Orange Twister Cable.

This age-old problem has frustrated musicians and inventors since the dawn of electrified music and Orange has had to think outside the box to create a solution that provides freedom of movement on stage without the need for a digital wireless unit.

True performers are not static and cables can knot and prevent them from moving and turning on stage. The innovative Twister Cable incorporates a unique Twister module (patents applied for) which rotates freely preventing the cable from tangling and kinking.

The Twister module itself is machined from high quality, lightweight, aircraft grade aluminium, incorporating three sealed internal precision ball races ensuring a robust and reliable cable for performing musicians. The signal transmitted remains unaffected and uninterrupted due to the unit’s extremely low noise factor. Featuring the highest grade of oxygen-free copper cabling, the new Twister Cables achieve the same high performance of signal transmission as Orange’s existing Professional Cable range, ensuring optimum clarity and articulation with the additional benefit of tangle-free operation.

Features include:

Prevents cables from tangling in use, without the need for wireless technology.

Durable precision aluminium casing with three internal ball races.

Superior low noise transmission of sound with excellent frequency response.

Available as part of the Orange Professional Cable range in instrument and microphone configurations with genuine Neutrik connectors.

Twister module is available in black or silver finishings.

The Orange Twister Cable is available to purchase from Feb/March 2015.

Orange Amplification will be showing the Orange Twister Cable and all its other new products at their Booth 4890 Hall C at Winter NAMM 2015. For more information, visit orangeamps.com.

