NAMM 2016: Dean Guitars Introduces Icon Series of Electrics

Dean Guitars has announced its new Icon Series of guitars.

These well-appointed flame top guitars combine looks, feel and affordability for the discerning guitarist.

Features Include:

* Arched Flame Maple Top in four finishes: Charcoal Burst, Faded Denim, Trans Amber and Trans Brazilia

* Natural Scrape Body Binding

* Set "C" Neck

* Rosewood Fingerboard

* Pearl "Icon" Inlays

* Dean Magnetic Technologies Series Pickups

Those attending the 2016 NAMM Show can be the first to check out the new Icon Series at the Dean Guitars NAMM booth #303B-C. To learn more about Dean Guitars, visit deanguitars.com.

