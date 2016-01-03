NAMM 2016: ESP Guitars Expands LTD 400 Series

Since the introduction of ESP’s LTD brand in 1995, its “400 Series” guitars have remained among the most popular, and have maintained a well-deserved reputation for both high quality and excellent value.

At NAMM 2016, ESP Guitars (NAMM Booth #208A/B) debuted a batch of new additions to this popular series that caters to professionals and serious enthusiasts alike.

The LTD EC-401FR is equipped with a Floyd Rose tremolo, offers set-thru construction, and includes an EMG 60/81 pickup set. Also in the EC shape, the EC-401 will now be available in a Military Green Satin finish. The LTD EX-401 is the result of ESP customers asking for an upgrade to the popular EX shape. It includes a set-thru heel joint for greater fret access and comfortable playability. For even more extreme playing styles, the EX-401FR adds a Floyd Rose tremolo.

The new LTD H-401QM offers a high-quality way to get into the H Series without breaking the bank, with a quilted maple top, hard tail bridge, and offset stripe inlays.

Two new additions to the M Series have joined the 400 Series with the M-400 Maple and M-400 Rosewood, which offer great-looking metallic finishes and Floyd Rose tremolos on a bolt-on neck design, with respective Seymour Duncan and EMG pickups. Upgraded hardware and pickups and sumptuous quilted maple tops are the focus of the new LTD MH-401FR QM (with Floyd Rose tremolo) and MH-401NT models. The MH-427 is a monster guitar with neck-thru-body design and a special fingerboard setup that provides 27 extra-jumbo frets in the highest pitch register.

LTD’s new TE-401, TE-401FM, and seven-string TE-417 are a whole new contemporary take on a classic design, with modern touches like set-thru construction, tilt-back headstock, and smooth elbow contouring. With the new V-401, players can expect professional performance at a price they can afford, in a guitar with new inlay designs, neck and body binding, black pickguard, and black hardware.

Finally, the LTD Viper-401 offers the menacing double-cutaway shape that ESP fans love, along with upgraded construction and components, in great Black and Military Green Satin finishes.

Detailed information and specs on all the new LTD “400 Series” guitars is available at espguitars.com.