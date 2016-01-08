NAMM 2016: Hear and See PRS Guitars' SE 277 Semi-Hollow Baritone with Soapbar Pickups in Action

Below, enjoy a new demo video of PRS Guitars' SE 277 Semi-Hollow Soapbar model.

The guitar, which is being played by Bryan Ewald in the clip, is named for its baritone scale length.

The 277 takes the traditional mahogany back and maple top platform to new territories with its chambered back, f-hole and dual soapbar pickup configuration. The semi-hollow body provides increased acoustic resonance and clarity while the soapbars deliver a balance of transparent, uncompressed clean tones and thick growl.

As you'll see later in the video, this guitar is a perfect fit for everything from country to surf rock to metal; alternate tunings are encouraged.

