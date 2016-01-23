NAMM 2016: Peavey Reintroduces Cirrus 4 Bass Guitar

Today Peavey reintroduces their Cirrus 4 bass guitar.

The Cirrus was first released in 1997 as Peavey's flagship bass guitar line. Brought back due to its high demand, customer satisfaction and reliability, this model features all of the original qualities that made it highly sought after in the first place.

This 35” scale maple neck-thru bass with mahogany stringers features a Rosewood or Pau Ferro fingerboard with 24 frets and a two way, fully adjustable torsion rod. The Cirrus 4 bass guitar includes string-thru ferrules, 19:1 ratio Gotoh tuning machines, and a milled brass bridge giving players a choice of top loading the strings or stringing through the body.

The electronics include volume, pickup blend, bass, mid and treble controls with 10 dB boost/cut, giving a mid sweep tone that can hone in with prodigious precision. The Cirrus 4 also features two Peavey USA designed, VFL active humbucking pickups, an active preamp, and 18 volt electronics. This model is complete with satin gold hardware and DR Dragonskin strings.

The original Cirrus 4 bass has always been respected by the world's best players, and continues to have positive reviews and five-star customer satisfaction ratings on industry and consumer websites. Players speak highly of its excellent construction, performance, and aesthetics.

For more information, visit peavey.com.

