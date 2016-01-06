NAMM 2016: Reverend Guitars Upgrades Its Pete Anderson PA-1 HB Model

The Reverend Pete Anderson PA-1 HB Custom has been given a makeover.

New for 2016 are the beautiful colors: Satin Deep Sea Blue and a deeper Satin Violin Brown. Reverend also added a Bigsby for all your vibrato needs. Like the other PA-1 models, this one also has the classic hollow-body look and feedback-controlling Uni-Brace system.

The PA-1 HB Custom, however, is loaded with Reverend’s newest pickups, the Special HAL Humbuckers, for a clean and smooth vintage tone.

Like all Reverends Guitars, the Pete Anderson PA-1 HB Custom has a Korina three-piece neck, a graphite nut and locking tuners, Reverend’s Bass Contour Control, and a dual-action truss rod – all for maximum performance.

Rock and roll’s not dead, it’s just hanging around at Reverend. Come to booth # 5793 or visit reverendguitars.com to find out why.