NAMM 2016: Roland Launches Premium Accessories Line

Roland (Booth 300A, Level 3) is proud to announce an all-new line of premium music accessories available through authorized Roland dealers.

The initial Roland accessories launch introduces more than 100 different products, including audio and MIDI cables, keyboard stands and carrying bags, lifestyle gear and more. All the accessories carry the official Roland brand, and many more selections will be added over the coming months.

“With the launch of our new accessories line, we have an exciting opportunity to enhance our core products and the great Roland brand,” says Niko Spanos, Director of Global Marketing, Roland Accessories Division. “Our company is forever linked to quality and innovation, and Roland’s premium accessory solutions follow in those same footprints. We’re extremely pleased to offer these long-requested products to all our loyal customers.”

Professional Cables: Available in two different levels, Roland’s instrument, microphone and MIDI cables deliver high-end performance for the most demanding pro applications. Perfect for working musicians, Black Series cables are hand-assembled with top-quality connectors, and then individually bench-tested to ensure superior operation. Designed for studio and audiophile applications, Gold Series cables are outfitted with 24k gold-plated contacts and Roland’s premium-grade audio cable. All Roland cables are guaranteed for life, and feature ultra-low capacitance to deliver the truest dynamic response available.

Keyboard and Equipment Stands: Portable, versatile and rugged, Roland’s new KS stands are ideal for keyboardists, DJs, and anyone that needs a rock-solid foundation for their music gear on stage or in the studio. Seven different stand models include Z, X and column styles, and add-on tiers are available as well.

Keyboard Bags: Roland’s stylish new keyboard bags come in two series and five different sizes to carry and protect all types of Roland keyboards. Made for performers on the go, the Black Series features durable, lightweight designs with great protection for everyday travel. The Gold Series offers additional protection with plush interiors and integrated impact panels. Smaller keyboard bags include convenient back straps, while larger bags feature built-in wheels for easier transport of heavier keyboards.

Additional Accessories and Lifestyle Gear: The Roland accessories lineup also includes handy LED lamps and clip-on lights, as well as instrument care kits for keeping Roland keyboards and electronic percussion in top shape. A premium barstool with the distinctive Roland logo is also available, allowing musicians to make their favorite gear brand part of the décor in their living space, studio, or workshop.

The new Roland accessories line will be available at Roland dealers in late January 2016. To learn more, visit RolandUS.com.

