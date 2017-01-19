NAMM 2017: Boss Announces EV-30 Expression Pedal

(Image credit: Boss)

Boss (Booth 303A, Level 3) has just announced the EV-30, an all-new expression pedal for controlling parameters on devices with ¼-inch TRS expression inputs.

Striking the perfect balance between practicality and playability, the compact EV-30 is ideally suited for use on pedalboards and anywhere space is at a premium.

The EV-30 shares the same rugged, space-saving design of the popular FV-30H/L volume pedals and PW-3 Wah, offering pro-level performance in a small footprint. A key feature of these pedals is an innovative internal mechanism that delivers smooth action, precise control, and lasting durability. In addition, the pedal chassis is constructed of die-cast aluminum, providing a rock-solid foundation while maintaining reduced weight for easy transport.

The EV-30 is equipped with two expression outputs, enabling the user to control two different effects from a single pedal. A convenient polarity switch provides compatibility with nearly any device that supports expression control, from stompbox pedals and multi-effects to keyboards, MIDI controllers, and beyond.

The EV-30 works great with Boss pedals equipped with expression pedal inputs, such as the DD-500 Digital Delay, VB-2W Vibrato, DM-2W Delay, and others. It’s also a perfect fit for Boss multi-effects such as the GT-100 and GT-1, as well as Boss effects switchers like the ES-8 and ES-5.

To learn more about the EV-30 Expression Pedal, visit Boss.info.

