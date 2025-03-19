“More tone shaping at your fingertips”: The Xotic AC Booster has long been a secret weapon stompbox for session players and pros – and now it’s been upgraded for the first time

Introducing the AC Booster V2 from Xotic Effects - YouTube Watch On

Boutique effects pedal specialist and electric guitar builder Xotic has debuted the AC Booster V2 – the next generation of its famed AC Booster, which promises to deliver an unparalleled amp-like touch sensitive overdrive experience.

The original AC Booster from 2002 is widely regarded as something of a not-so-secret weapon among session players and pros alike, and can be found on the pedalboards of some of the most tonally diverse and well-respected players on the scene.

Tim Pierce, for example, is a known fan, as is Michael Thompson and J. D. Simo. Neal Schon, Mike McCready and Paul Gilbert have all had – or still have – an AC Booster on their ’boards, as has Reeves Gabrels, Yannis Philippakis of Foals, and Marcus Miller.

So, the AC Booster already boasts a pretty rock-solid pedigree, and is widely beloved for its range of plump, tube-like overdrive tones that excel at crunchy gain and subtle grit, and that can serve as a top-notch clean boost if so desired.

Now, Xotic has given its famed AC Booster a subtle but expansive update, equipping the V2 with a new side-mounted external EQ control that offers four dip switches for tone sculpting on the fly.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Xotic) (Image credit: Xotic)

The first switch activates a compression function, while the second can be toggled for the original AC overdrive tone or a ‘Modern’ alternative. The third and fourth switches, meanwhile, serve as Lo Mid and Hi Mid boosts. There is also a new footswitch to channel a secondary gain stage, alongside the regular bypass switch.

Otherwise, the layout is familiar enough, with parameters for Gain, Treble, Volume and Bass, though this time there’s also an additional ‘Boost’ mini knob that operates as a second gain control.

“This next-generation pedal builds upon the renowned AC Booster, offering enhanced versatility, dynamic response, and expanded tonal shaping options for guitarists of all styles,” Xotic writes. “A 4 pole dip switch on the side of the pedal offers more tone shaping at your fingertips.”

The AC Booster V2 is available now for $180.

Visit Xotic for more.