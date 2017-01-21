NAMM 2017: EVH Announces New EVH Striped Series 5150 Guitar Based on the Original

(Image credit: EVH Gear)

EVH today announced new instruments for 2017, including the EVH Wolfgang USA Edward Van Halen Signature, EVH Striped Series 5150, EVH Wolfgang Special Striped Black and Yellow, and the EVH 5150III 15W LBXII Head.

From the company:

EVH Wolfgang USA Edward Van Halen Signature

The Wolfgang USA Edward Van Halen Signature model is loaded with Eddie Van Halen’s most up-to-date specs along with the classic looks and behemoth sound fans have come to expect.

The basswood body features a big-leaf maple top and five-ply binding, while the bolt-on quartersawn maple neck is sculpted to Eddie’s precise neck profile specs, with graphite reinforcement and a hand-rubbed back finish for smooth, fast playability. The compound-radius (12”-16”) ebony fingerboard has 22 vintage stainless steel frets, pearloid (Ivory finish) or dot (Stealth finish) inlays, and a convenient heel-mounted spoke wheel truss adjustment.

Experience scorching and well-balanced tone with a custom-wound alnico 2 EVH Wolfgang Humbucker in the bridge and a new for 2017 alnico 3 custom-wound EVH Wolfgang Humbucker in the neck, both controlled by a special reverse oriented three-way toggle switch. Stutter-stop à la “You Really Got Me” with the red-button killswitch and play “Cathedral” without any crackle or pop, courtesy of the EVH custom-made High Friction (Tone) Pot and an EVH “HPU” or High Performance Upgrade, custom-made Low Friction (Volume) Pot.

Sturdy and steadfast, the EVH-branded Floyd Rose locking tremolo provides endless sustain and precise tuning. The EVH D-Tuna retunes to drop-D and back with strict accuracy at the flick of a finger, with a low-friction volume control for smooth swells and a high-friction tone control that prevents accidental tone shifting.

Boasting elegant and classic style in Ivory or Stealth with chrome hardware, black speed knobs and dog leash strap/eye-bolt clasps, the Wolfgang USA Edward Van Halen Signature model is the ultimate high performance guitar. Hardshell EVH Striped SKB case and EVH leather strap are included.

EVH Striped Series 5150

When Eddie Van Halen introduced his famous red, white and black striped 5150 guitar in 1984, he never would have fathomed the thousands of copies it would inspire. But then again, Eddie has made a career of being copied in every which way imaginable. Now, EVH adds a new Striped Series 5150 model based on his original instrument, featuring his distinctively striped 5150 motif and single humbucker setup.

The Striped Series 5150 has a basswood body identical to the original, with a bolt-on quartersawn maple neck featuring a comfortable modified “C” profile, hand-rubbed back finish and “hockey stick” headstock. The fast-playing compound-radius (12”-16”) maple fingerboard has 22 jumbo frets, black dot inlays and a convenient heel-mounted truss rod adjustment wheel.

The 5150 is also fitted with a custom designed EVH Wolfgang alnico 2 Humbucker bridge pickup, delivering the perfect amount of power and articulation with sweet sustain and thick chunky rhythms in a perfectly balanced EQ curve. A custom designed EVH-branded low-friction volume knob provides for unmatched performance and even-volume tapering for the smoothest volume swells.

Decked out with a rock solid “dive bomb” certified EVH-branded Floyd Rose bridge, each locking nut tailpiece features fine tuners and a patented EVH D-Tuna for switching back and forth from drop-D to standard tuning in an instant.

With its quintessential red 5150 hologram numbers and star decals, the Striped Series 5150 is a high-powered, high-performance machine that’s as kickass to look at as it is to play.

EVH Wolfgang Special Striped Black and Yellow

With a nod to Eddie Van Halen’s historic and iconic Bumblebee guitar, EVH offers the Wolfgang Special Striped Black and Yellow guitar.

Features include an arched top basswood body with a robust graphite-reinforced bolt-on quartersawn maple neck, carved and rolled to Eddie’s exacting specifications. Experience ultra-high-speed playability from its 12”-16” compound radius maple fingerboard with a hand-rubbed back finish, 22 jumbo frets and black dot inlays, as well as easy and convenient truss rod adjustment thanks to its heel-mounted spoke wheel. A pair of flagship custom designed EVH Wolfgang Humbucking alnico 2 pickups are mounted directly to the body, providing dynamic yet articulate voicing, as well as near-endless sustain for powerful chords and melody lines.

Spotlight ready, this sweet-sounding Wolfgang Special also comes with a sturdy and dependable EVH-branded Floyd Rose locking trem and Floyd Rose locking nut, chrome hardware, a three-position toggle switch, black speed knobs and EVH-branded tuners.

EVH 5150III 15W LBXII Head

The EVH 5150III LBXII is a 15-watt guitar amp head that packs an extraordinary and powerful punch. This 2.0 version of our diminutive easy-to-carry “lunchbox” head features the famous Green and Blue channels, delivering sparkling clean tone and punchy gain to inspire unlimited artistic expression.

Armed with four ECC83S (12AX7) preamp and two EL84 power tubes, the LBXII also includes dual-concentric gain and volume controls for precise and fully independent control of each channel, as well as shared EQ presence and resonance controls.

Players can dial in a crystal clean tone or turn the gain up for a bluesier counterpart on the Green channel, and when looking to bring the house down, they can hit the one-button footswitch and select the Blue channel for a tight and compressed overdriven tone with sustain for days.

Bedroom players can utilize the 1/4-power switch to reduce the head to 3.5 watts and avoid disturbing the rest of the household, while studio and live musicians can leverage this same feature to turn up the head for a squeezed and spongy tone.

Boasting exceptional construction, fierce tone and distinctive style with a black control panel and white metal grill cage with iconic EVH striped motif, the LBXII is a phenomenal performing amp.For more information, visit EVHGear.com.