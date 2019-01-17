NAMM 2019: IK Multimedia Unveils New AXE I/O Audio Interface

NAMM 2019: IK Multimedia has announced the AXE I/O, a high-end audio interface and controller with unique advanced guitar tone shaping capabilities.

The 2 In/5 Out unit offers adjustable impedance, streamlined re-amplification functions and a variety of instrument input circuits, plus high-end mic preamps, top-of-the-line converters, 192 kHz operation, a wide dynamic range and an extended frequency response.

The AXE I/O also doubles as a controller that allows guitar and bass players to record and perform with real-time effects like wah and volume, offering hands-free control over their preferred guitar-friendly software.

There’s also more than 150 guitar and outboard effects from IK's AmpliTube and T-RackS packages, Class A PURE and JFET circuits and a Z-Tone impedance-adapting circuit that allows users to adjust the input impedance of the unit to interact with an electric or acoustic guitar's pickups with increased tonal flexibility.

Other features include two PURE discrete Class A mic preamps, a front-panel chromatic tuner, two Hi-Z front panel ¼-inch inputs for guitars and basses, two rear combo inputs with phantom power to connect mics and line instruments, bright multi-segment LED VU meters, four voltage-balanced outputs and a high-current headphones output.

A software control panel application allows active audio I/O to be selected digitally from the front to rear panels, enabling users to leave all devices connected and switch between them from any computer. Furthermore, users can also control gain, meter behavior, and more for both inputs and outputs, without ever needing to touch the physical unit.

The AXE I/O is available for now $349.99.

For more information, head over to ikmultimedia.com.