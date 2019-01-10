NAMM 2019: Seymour Duncan Debuts New Jupiter 7-String Humbucker

Seymour Duncan has teamed up with former The Faceless guitarist Wes Hauch for its new Jupiter 7-string pickup, launched at the NAMM show.

The humbucker is built with dual stainless-steel rail poles, a ceramic magnet and a high-output wind, with a DC resistance of 17.8k. The company says it will bring an “aggressive midrange-focused attack, evenly balanced string response and clarity."

All Jupiter humbuckers come with Hauch’s 500k SD pot, while the first 150 will come signed by the man himself.

You can preorder it right here.

For more info, head on over to seymourduncan.net.